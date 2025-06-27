Padres 'In Search' of Key Offensive Position Ahead of Trade Deadline
The San Diego Padres are in search of an offensive catcher as the MLB trade deadline approaches, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
"Elias Díaz and [Martin] Maldonado are given a lot of credit internally for the Padres’ somewhat patchwork pitching staff having the league’s ninth-best ERA (3.64) and fourth-lowest batting average allowed (.229)," wrote Acee. "But the Padres are still in search of a more offensive catcher as the July 31 trade deadline nears."
Diaz and Maldonado have shared all of the innings behind the plate this season, but are struggling to produce in the box. The duo have a combined batting average of .214, which ranks second-worst in the National League behind the San Francisco Giants. They strike out at a 27.7% clip and have driven home the fewest runs in MLB at 18.
Maldonado is set to retire at the end of the season, and Diaz may not return next season due to the $7 million mutual option on his contract. Diaz will also be 35 next season, and the Padres may want to get an immediate solution to their current problem.
The Padres should be looking to lock down a league-average catcher for two to three years before No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas is called up to the majors. Salas is the No. 25 prospect in MLB, and at 19 years old has plenty of room to grow. He is currently in Double-A, though he hasn't played since April due to injury. He was the No. 1 international prospect in 2023.
The Padres are projected to have an active summer, as they look for improvements at not just catcher, but left left, too. They've fallen down the NL West standings, though still have a great shot at the playoffs as they are in the final Wild Card spot and second in the division just ahead of the San Francisco Giants, six games back of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Padres' next opportunity to gain some ground in the division comes on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds at 4:10 p.m. PT.
