Shohei Ohtani's Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Expected to Be Deported: Report
After being sentenced to 57 months in prison at the beginning of the year, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, reportedly faces deportation following his sentence.
Mizuhara, a Japanese citizen who grew up in the United States, is believed to be deported to Japan after completing his prison term, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
More news: Shohei Ohtani’s Third Pitching Start for Dodgers Officially Revealed
Mizuhara began his sentence on June 16 after pleading guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. The 40-year-old also stole around $17 million from Ohtani to feed his gambling addiction.
Mizuhara impersonated Ohtani to authorize wire transfers from the player's bank account. In addition to his prison term, Mizuhara was ordered to pay $18 million in restitution — approximately $17 million to Ohtani and the remainder to the IRS.
More news: Former Dodgers Castoff Signs With MLB Bottom Feeder in Shocking Move
After being sentenced in January, Mizuhara was ordered to report to prison in March 2025, however, he was granted multiple different extensions for reasons that are unknown to the public and was eventually allowed to reside in Southern California.
Before the scandal broke, Ohtani and Mizuhara shared a close, seemingly inseparable professional and personal relationship that spanned years and continents.
Mizuhara had been Ohtani's interpreter since the star pitcher and designated hitter arrived in Major League Baseball from Japan in 2018. Their relationship, however, began even earlier — when Ohtani was still playing for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan’s NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball).
Mizuhara was often seen in the dugout during games, providing real-time interpretation and emotional support. Ohtani, known for being reserved, often relied on Mizuhara as a trusted intermediary.
More news: Padres Pitcher Has Suspension Reduced After Hitting Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
For more Dodgers News, head to Dodgers on SI