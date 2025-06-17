Padres Injured Outfielder May Not Return to Team This Season
Jason Heyward will need to improve his performance at the plate if he wants to stay part of the San Diego Padres.
The Padres signed Heyward as a free agent to a one-year deal in February. However, he has not hit the way San Diego would have hoped.
The left fielder’s batting has been the worst of his 16-season MLB career. Heyward is hitting a career-low .176 and posting a career-low .494 OPS in 34 games this season.
Heyward has also made two stints on the injured list this season. San Diego placed him on the 10-day IL with left knee inflammation in April and then a left oblique strain in May.
Heyward, who will turn 36 in August, is now completing a rehab assignment with the El Paso Chihuahuas.
The injury might be a blessing in disguise if Heyward is able to work through some of his issues in the “hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League”.
The Padres are reportedly hopeful he will improve, but San Diego could part ways with Heyward if he does not, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.
"If his bat does not show life in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, he might not make it back to the majors with the club," Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote.
Unfortunately for Heyward, his batting in the minor leagues does not seem to differ from his struggles in MLB.
He is 2-for-13 and has slashed .154/.214/.231 across three Triple-A games this season.
But Heyward has never been known for his hitting as he holds a .744 career OPS. Heyward is much stronger defensively, boasting five NL Gold Gloves. At this stage of his career, he's just a veteran presence for the Friars.
Heyward is the starting left fielder for the Padres when he is healthy. And despite sustaining two injuries so far this season, he leads San Diego with 21 starts in left field.
Gavin Sheets, Tyler Wade and Brandon Lockridge now split time at the position.
With the trade deadline approaching next month, the Padres are searching for a right-handed hitter to bolster their lineup.
Given Heyward's struggles this season, a right-handed hitter who can also play left field would be his replacement on the active roster unless things change.
