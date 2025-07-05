Padres Insider Doesn't Like San Diego's Chances of Retaining Michael King Long Term
The Athletic's Dennis Lin believes the San Diego Padres may have trouble keeping starting pitcher Michael King after he enters free agency following the 2025 season.
The right-hander has a $15 million mutual option for the 2026 season in his contract, however he is likely to decline considering his performances this season and the amount he would likely fetch in free agency. Spotrac believes King is worth a four-year, $71 million contract.
King has been on the injured list with a rare nerve injury since May 25, and has not begun rehabilitation. Before his injury, he had a 2.59 ERA through 10 starts, and had struck out 64 batters in 55.2 innings.
"King’s weird injury might have increased the chances of his staying, but for now, I’d still put those odds at well under 50 percent," said Lin.
The is one of two Padres starting pitchers who will enter free agency after this season, the other being Dylan Cease.
The right-hander has been stellar since coming to the Padres from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto trade, and played his first full season as a starter in MLB with the Friars in 2024. King posted a 2.95 ERA in 30 starts last season, placing seventh in Cy Young voting and made the All-MLB Second Team.
The Padres have struggled without King, and could find themselves struggling for an elite starting pitcher without him, as he is arguably the best pitcher in the next free agent class.
Since King landed on the injured list, the Padres have fallen from three games back to eight games back of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, though they remain the holders of the final spot in the NL Wild Card.
A win against the Texas Rangers on Friday gave the Padres some breathing room, putting a game between themselves and the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card. They will look to take the three game series against the Rangers on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
