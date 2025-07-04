Padres Trade Proposal Lands $75 Million All-Star Outfielder in 'Outrageous' Move
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller proposed eight "outrageous" trades to shake up Major League Baseball, and listed Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi as a potential solution to the San Diego Padres' hole in left field.
The trade would send Benintendi and cash considerations — presumably enough for the Padres to be able to afford his five-year, $75 million contract through this year — to San Diego for High-A pitching prospect Clark Candiotti.
The Padres have had nine different players feature in left field this season as they try to fill the hole Jurickson Profar left after joining the Atlanta Braves in free agency. Connor Joe and Jason Heyward, the Padres' left field platoon on Opening Day, are no longer on the team, leaving the Friars scrambling for a permanent replacement.
Gavin Sheets has filled the spot and has been serviceable, however, the Padres have to fill someone in at DH when he plays the field.
Benintendi has an OPS of .730 this season, and the White Sox will likely try to unload his monster salary before the deadline. He is batting just over league average, and has outperformed the Padres' left fielders by a wide margin this season despite his fairly average displays.
The Padres drafted Candilotti, 24, in 2024, and he has started 10 games in High-A this season. He has a 5.40 ERA, and has struck out 43 batters in 30 innings pitched. He is ranked the No. 24 prospect in the Padres organization.
Whether or not Benintendi is the solution, the Padres need to figure out their left field situation, as the deadline is now less than a month away. They currently sit nine games back of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, and are holding onto the final NL Wild Card spot, though the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants are right on their tail.
They'll trudge on without a replacement for now, as they face the Texas Rangers at Petco Park on Friday at 3:40 p.m. PT.
