Former Padres Infielder Suddenly Retires From MLB
Former San Diego Padres infielder Freddy Galvis announced his retirement from professional baseball via social media.
More news: Padres Trade Proposal Lands $75 Million All-Star Outfielder in 'Outrageous' Move
The shortstop spent the 2018 season with the Friars. In his first and only season with the Padres, Galvis slashed .248/.299/.380 with 13 home runs, 67 runs batted in, and an OPS of .680.
Galvis played in all 162 games during the 2018 season with the Padres, marking the second time in his career he played every game of a campaign. That year, Galvis also recorded the highest shortstop fielding percentage for the third consecutive season.
The Venezuelan last played in Major League Baseball during the 2021 season, in his second stint with the Philadelphia Phillies. Galvis has a career .248 batting average with 109 home runs and 426 RBIs. He accrued a 9.4 career bWAR.
Galvis last played in the Mexican League with the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, and was released by the team in March.
The 35-year-old posted a video with a heartfelt caption on Instagram to announce he would be hanging up his cleats.
"Lo que un día fue un sueño, se hizo realidad y ahora se termina," Galvis wrote in Spanish. "Después de 19 años en el béisbol profesional mi carrera como beisbolista llega a su fin .Gracias a todos mis familiares y amigos que siempre me apoyaron durante todos estos años , Gracias a todos los coach que me ayudaron desde niño a lograr mi sueño .Gracias a las distintas organizaciones que me dieron la oportunidad de representar sus camisetas @navegantesdelmagallanesbbc , @aguilasoficial , @phillies , @padres , @bluejays , @reds , @orioles@softbankhawks_official , @tecolotes_2_laredos Gracias a mis agentes que me ayudaron durante este tiempoGracias @teamsosabaseball , un antes y un después 🙏🏻 Y muchas gracias a todos mis fanáticos por siempre estar ahí , espero les haya gustado el show ⚾️🌴."
Translated in English, Galvis' caption reads: "What was once a dream, came true and now is over. After 19 years in professional baseball my career as a baseball player comes to an end. Thank you to all my family and friends who always supported me during all these years, thanks to all the coaches who helped me since I was a child to achieve my dream. thanks to the different organizations that gave me the opportunity to represent their shirts @navegantesdelmagallanesbbc , @aguilasoficial , @phillies , @padres , @bluejays , @reds , @orioles@softbankhawks_official , @tecolotes_2_laredos Thanks to my agents who helped me during this time Thanks @teamsosabaseball , a before and after And thank you very much to all my fans for always being there , I hope you liked the show ⚾️🌴."
More news: Padres Targeting Catcher at Trade Deadline, Could Bring Back All-Star
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.