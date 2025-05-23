Padres Would Land Paul Skenes in Wild 4-Player Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The San Diego Padres have proven to have some of the most effective starting pitchers in baseball this year, but this trade prediction would put them on another planet in terms of pitching prowess.
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who grew up in Southern California, has been dominating baseball this season and is coming off a 2024 Rookie of the Year campaign that had him finish third in Cy Young voting.
Since he plays for a franchise that notoriously doesn't open up the checkbook for top talent, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer has linked the right-hander to a few potential trades that would shake up the baseball world.
The would-be deal brings Skenes to San Diego in exchange for the top three Padres prospects: Shortstop Leo De Vries, catcher Ethan Salas and southpaw Kash Mayfield.
The obvious benefits to this deal is that the current pitching roster is untouched and Skenes fits in perfectly with Michael King, Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta, and Randy Vasquez, among others.
Not to mention, Yu Darvish's return to the mound is imminent, with Matt Waldron recently starting a rehab assignment and nearing his 2025 debut as well. Skenes would be an instant boost to any team, but what he would do for San Diego has historic implications.
As for the negatives, there are a few regarding the Padres relatively weaker farm system. They still have Nos. 18 and 33 overall prospects in De Vries and Salas, but in their hypothetical departures — plus Mayfield, the 2024 first-round selection — the farm takes an enormous hit if a deal presented itself.
De Vries has been hitting .276 in High-A this season while Salas has had a bit of a struggle in Double-A, hitting .188. Both are 18 years old and have been held in high regard around the organization.
At just 22 years old, Skenes has unlimited potential given his age, stuff, and 2.12 ERA over the last two seasons. If a legitimate deal ever presented itself, the Padres would have to at least consider the kind of impact the right-hander would bring to San Diego.
