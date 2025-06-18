Padres Insider Provides Insight Into Team's Trade Deadline Plans
The San Diego Padres are in an arms race with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks, as all four teams are on the hunt for the National League West crown.
Given how tight the division is, the Padres will likely need to make some major additions.
The Padres' lineup is weak at the catcher and left field positions. Neither spot in the lineup is producing on offense, affecting the team's run creation.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Provides Huge Update on Jackson Merrill
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are targeting an upgrade at either position, hoping to at least get another name on the roster.
"They have been trying for more than a month to add a right-handed hitter, preferably one that can play left field," Accee reported in a story.
"They also have discussed catchers. Internally, the Padres are confident they can eventually get something done that improves their offense.
"However, there is some skepticism outside the organization (and even some questions inside) about whether the Padres have the prospects to swing a trade for significant upgrades.
"Word is, sellers are asking for young players already in the major leagues and/or major league-ready talent in addition to prospects. That could make the Padres something of a hybrid buyer and seller, a situation in which they part with some young relievers and/or other controllable players in order to improve their offense."
The catcher position is hitting .214/.276/.339 for the Padres this season cumulatively, while left field is slashing .214/.276/.339.
The top of the lineup produces a ton of offense, mainly from Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Manny Machado. The middle of the order does its job, keeping the team rolling and getting runners aboard.
In the playoffs, the Padres cannot afford to have a weak bottom of the lineup, and it could end up costing them against the top-flight teams.
More news: Dodgers Fan Favorite Flatly Says Padres Were Better Team in 2024 NLDS
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.