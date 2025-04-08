Inside The Padres

Padres Insider Reveals Jackson Merrill is Dealing With Injury

Apr 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) dive into first base against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are without superstar Jackson Merrill for their contest against the Athletics.

It was announced earlier on Monday that he was out of the starting lineup. Per San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, it is due to the 21-year-old's hamstring.

Per The Athletic's Dennis Lin, Merrill claimed his legs were "a little tight" during the last series against the Chicago Cubs and the Friars "wanted to get ahead of it" by giving him some time off.

Acee also reported that the move is precautionary and should only keep Merrill out for a game or two.

Merrill is off to a scorching hot start this season and is enjoying a recent nine-year, $135 million contract extension he inked last week.

Despite many around the league predicting that Merrill was worth much more money given his All-Star season last year and his youth, the mature 21-year-old spoke on not just what the contract means to him, but the city of San Diego.

“I know there’s contracts out there that are beyond absurd. There’s super amounts of money,” Merrill said. “But having a relationship with a real human being and a real team like I have here, you can’t beat that. You can’t just sign for $700 million and want everything to be perfect. I’ve got people all around the clubhouse that are supporting me, supporting my family. They ask about my personal life every day. So, I’m just grateful for that. I know it’s gonna be the same way for the next nine years.”

The organization that he loves so much is returning the admiration in the form of giving him some rest ahead of the matchup with the Athletics. Especially in an April regular season game, a team like the Padres have their sights on being as healthy as possible come October.

Although it's disappointing for the team's home run, RBI, and OPS leader to take time off, the move ensures that a small ailment that should go away with time won't grow larger into a more severe issue.

