Padres Manager Discusses Key Veteran's Struggles to Open 2025 Season
The San Diego Padres are having an electric start to the season sitting at 9-2, but there are already a few negatives being shown.
Newly-signed veteran Yuli Gurriel only has one hit this season, and despite the fact that it ended up being the deciding swing to beat the Atlanta Braves, he is hitless since then.
Gurriel signed with San Diego this offseason on a minor league deal but proved himself this spring to earn a spot in the big league dugout. Gavin Sheets, who platoons the designated hitter spot with Gurriel, also inked a minor league deal this offseason, but he too had an incredibly productive showing to make the team.
Despite their identical origins to the Friars, their offense couldn't be more different.
Sheets is batting .345/.367/.517 with an OPS of .884 this season. He has 10 hits, six RBIs, and a home run in 29 at-bats.
Gurriel, on the other hand, has just the one hit in 14 at-bats with a .071 batting average.
Manager Mike Shildt doesn't seem concerned by the veteran's slump and spoke highly of his professionalism and ability to bounce back.
“It’s early,” Shildt said. “Yuli’s a more-than-professional hitter. He’s done this a long time. He’s just getting his timing going. Looks like he’s a little jumpy, chasing the ball up a little bit. But he’ll settle down, and he’ll give us good at-bats.”
At 40 years old, Gurriel has a lot of value he can still bring to this team, despite the slump.
Left-handed pitching has been an issue for the Padres' offense this season, but Gurriel is a career .272 hitter against southpaws.
Perhaps the veteran will settle further into his role and start making contact once again. He has already proven his ability to come alive when the moment calls for it the most, but the next step is consistency.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.