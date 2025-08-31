Padres Insider Reveals When Xander Bogaerts Could Return Following Injury
San Diego Padres insider Kevin Acee revealed how long All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts would be on the injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his foot.
The shortstop suffered the injury against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, when he fouled a ball directly off of the top of his foot. The Padres placed him on the injured list ahead of their series opener against the Minnesota Twins.
"Sources familiar with the situation said the expectation is that the 32-year-old shortstop will be back in time for the postseason," wrote Acee. "Typical recovery for this type of foot injury is from three weeks to two months.
Bogaerts had barely missed a game all season, featuring in 131 games before landing on the injured list. He batted .262 this season with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs, posting a league average bat at shortstop for the Friars. He has also been excellent defensively with a fielding run value of five, placing him in the top 15 percent of MLB.
With just about a month remaining in the MLB regular season, the Padres will need to make preparations, at least to an extent, for the possibility Bogaerts doesn't return before the postseason.
Jose Iglesias is the Padres' current replacement shortstop, and will likely be the Padres first option for the remainder of the regular season. He has played 95 games so far this season, and all but one of them have come as an infielder. He is batting .233 on the season, and has a .585 OPS with one home run in 2025.
Iglesias is their go-to utility man off the bench and has already stood in at shortstop 21 times this season, so the Padres will be happy to continue using him.
Bogaerts' injury comes at a crucial time for the Padres, who are desperately trying to find their way back to the top of the NL West. They are currently two games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who also have the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Friars.
The Padres will hope Bogaerts can recover quickly, as they need all the help they can get in trying to win the division for the first time since 2006. They will look to bounce back against the Twins on Saturday after dropping the first game of the series, 7-4.
The second game of the three-game set comes on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. PT.
