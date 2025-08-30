Inside The Padres

Padres’ Nestor Cortes Ejected as San Diego Goes to Bullpen in 4th Inning

Aug 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes was ejected in the fourth inning of Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Cortes was in the middle of a mound visit when he got mouthy with the umpire and got tossed.

For most of the game, he was upset with the strike zone and became frustrated after issuing a walk on a ball that he felt was a strike.

Cortes was replaced by Wandy Peralta with the Padres up 2-1. Peralta then left a few batters later with the Padres down 5-2.

This season, Cortes has pitched 21 innings for the Padres, yielding a 3.00 ERA, as of Friday's game. His starts have averaged more than five innings each, giving the team some relief to the bullpen.

He has been much better than he was when he started the season with the Milwaukee Brewers, and if he can keep this level of play, he should help give some relief in the playoffs.

Latest Padres News

