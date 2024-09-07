Padres Insist Defense, Baserunning Drills Are More Than 'Eyewash'
The San Diego Padres have put an emphasis on the little things this season hoping they all add up to a World Series title.
On the outside looking in, defensive and baserunning drills ahead of games seem inconsequential to winning a championship; however, Padres third baseman Manny Machado believes the focus the team is putting its focus on the right thing.
“I think we just put more emphasis on, like, it’s not quantity, it’s quality,” Machado told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “… I mean, I think we’re working on the right things. It’s definitely not eyewash. I think that’s one of the keys with this stuff. We’re not doing the eyewash. We’re gonna work. We’re going to work on something, we’re gonna work on it.”
The team relies on the success of Machado in every game. The San Diego Padres are 22-0 this season when Manny Machado has multiple RBIs.
Despite dealing with ongoing discomfort in his elbow, Machado participates in the drills almost every day. His commitment to winning a ring is one of the reasons he is a respected figure in the Padres clubhouse.
“You gotta try new things,” Machado said. “You don’t know if it works or not if you’ve never done it. … Just to change it up, try to bring a World Series to San Diego.”
Working on the fundamentals is central to Padres manager Mike Shildt's baseball philosophy. he considers defensive and baserunning drills as a non-negotiable.
San Diego has also placed an emphasis on in-game scouting. The real-time exchanges between players are a contributing factor to the across-the-board improvements. Communicating with teammates isn't a new concept, however, the Padres have been using it as a consistent tool for in-game intel.
“That’s what winning teams do — communicate, help each other,” David Peralta said. “There’s not selfishness here. Even if I got an out, I’m going to tell my teammates coming back, ‘This guy has this and this. The ball does this.’ So my teammate can be ready for whatever. That’s what makes teams on another level — a winning team.”
There's more to the Padres' success than defensive and baserunning drills, but it's a strategy San Diego has employed in the hopes it's a difference-maker in the postseason.
San Diego is still trying to crack the postseason code, but implementing consistent defensive and baserunning drills certainly won't harm the team. If anything, the emphasis on drills could be a factor in helping the Padres get over the top.