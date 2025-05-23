Padres Interested in 40-Homer Slugger in Upcoming Free Agent Class, Says Insider
Even though the MLB season hasn't even reached June yet, it doesn't prevent those from taking a look ahead to what should be a loaded 2025-26 free agent class.
The San Diego Padres will be in the hunt for a hitter with pop — particularly one coming from the left side to help balance out the right handed-heavy feel.
More news: Padres Outfielder Leaves Team for Opportunity in Japan: Report
There's a chance Luis Arraez leaves in free agency which would open up a big hole in the lineup. According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, soon-to-be free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber could be a guy that makes sense with the Friars. The ex-MLB executive mentioned San Diego among other teams in the hunt for the talented hitter.
"Schwarber is arguably the best teammate in the game, reaches base at a 39 percent clip and is always in the hunt for the home run crown. He’s a player most teams will covet if they have an opening or flexibility at the DH spot. The Phillies want to retain Schwarber and are prepared to give him a long-term contract at the appropriate time. However, several other teams would love to have him, including the Braves (if they lose Marcell Ozuna in free agency), Reds (who could use his power and leadership), Padres (he’d be a great fit in their clubhouse) and AL Central teams like the Tigers, Royals and Guardians who all need more power."
Over his last four years, Schwarber has averaged 44 homers and 101 runs batted in. He doesn't hit for average nor does he play stellar defense — though he does get on base quite a bit. As mentioned above by Bowden, Schwarber is a terrific presence in the clubhouse. San Diego could welcome that element given rumblings that things within the locker room are a bit stressful at the moment.
At the very least, San Diego would get a left-handed bat with a proven track record. Schwarber is someone with an extensive playoff record, and one that doesn't shy from the big moments. His high on-base ability would pair brilliantly with the likes of Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, and Fernando Tatis Jr.
In the process, Schwarber would make San Diego even more dynamic than they currently are.
More news: Former Padres Pitcher Facing Murder Trial in Northern California
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.