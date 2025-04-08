Inside The Padres

Padres Lineup vs Athletics: Jackson Merrill Status Revealed

Gabe Smallson

Apr 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) scores and is greeted by outfielder Jason Heyward (22) against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) scores and is greeted by outfielder Jason Heyward (22) against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres will once again be without superstar Jackson Merrill as he is out of the starting lineup ahead of a matchup with the Athletics.

The newly-extended 21-year-old was surprisingly left off of the lineup Monday due to his hamstring tightness during the previous series against the Chicago Cubs. Manager Mike Shildt told reporters he "wanted to get ahead of it" and give Merrill some time off.

That appears to be the case again on Tuesday as the Padres will once again play the Athletics without their young superstar.

This story will be updated...

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News