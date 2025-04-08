Padres Lineup vs Athletics: Jackson Merrill Status Revealed
The San Diego Padres will once again be without superstar Jackson Merrill as he is out of the starting lineup ahead of a matchup with the Athletics.
The newly-extended 21-year-old was surprisingly left off of the lineup Monday due to his hamstring tightness during the previous series against the Chicago Cubs. Manager Mike Shildt told reporters he "wanted to get ahead of it" and give Merrill some time off.
That appears to be the case again on Tuesday as the Padres will once again play the Athletics without their young superstar.
This story will be updated...
