Padres' Jackson Merrill Opens Up on Current Slump: 'It Pisses Me Off'
San Diego Padres All-Star centerfielder Jackson Merrill spoke about his recent struggles at the plate to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“Obviously, it’s frustrating, like, pisses me off, for sure,” he said after Sunday's game. “Love to hit. I said it before, not a walker. I’m a hitter. I’m not hitting. It’s a little tough. But, you know, there’s plenty of season left. You just gotta relax, take one day at a time.”
More news: Padres Insider Reveals Unfortunate Michael King, Dylan Cease Free Agency Update
After returning red-hot from injury, the 2024 Silver Slugger has found himself in a five-game slump, going just 1-for-19 with seven strikeouts during the stretch. The Padres have struggled along with Merrill, as the Seattle Mariners swept them in a three-game series from Friday to Sunday. The Friars scored a total of three runs across the three games.
Merrill returned to the Padres May 6 from a hamstring injury which had kept him on the injured list since April 8. He had multiple hits in all of the first five games he played after his return, and had extra-base hits in four of them before his slump.
Merrill's recession is natural, as prior to the last five games he had been slashing an inhuman .467/.492/.767 with an OPS of 1.259, which somehow improved on his blazing start to the season where he posted a .378/.415/.676 slash line.
Even with his recent struggles his averages sit at a more than respectable .367/.400/.595. On top of his averages, Merrill has four home runs and 17 RBIs through 79 at-bats.
The centerfielder broke onto the scene last year, playing 156 of the Padres' 162 games, hitting 24 home runs and driving in 90 runs while being named an All-Star and Silver Slugger as a rookie, becoming the first Padres rookie to complete either feat.
More news: Padres Insider Expects Team to Make Major Upgrade Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Padres are hopeful the second-year star will be able to re-find his footing in the big leagues, as they signed him to a nine-year, $135 million deal April 2. The 22-year-old's next chance to break his slump comes Tuesday evening, when the Friars travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a three-game series. First pitch comes at 4:07 p.m. PT/7:07 p.m. ET.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.