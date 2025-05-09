Inside The Padres

Padres' Jackson Merrill Provides Update After Injury Scare vs Yankees

Aaron Coloma

May 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) reacts after being hit in the arm by a pitch during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) reacts after being hit in the arm by a pitch during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill, who was seen wearing a wrap after Thursday night's loss to the Yankees, provided an injury update after wearing a 93 mph fastball in the top of the 10th inning.

The center fielder, who returned from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, said, "I’m good, I’m all straight," when asked about his arm. The Padres recalled him after a successful two-game stint with Double-A San Antonio, where he went 2-for-6 with a walk and two runs.

Merrill, who received Silver Slugger, All-Star and NL Rookie of the Month honors for his performances in the 2024 season, missed a month of play for the Friars with a hamstring injury after being placed on the IL on April 8. In the 10 games before his injury, he slashed .378/.415/.676 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Although San Diego lost both games Merrill participated in after his return, the second-year slugger picked up where he left off, recording multi-hit games in both outings as well as two extra-base hits including a home run to raise his season tally to four and his batting average to .400.

The Padres will be happy to see Merrill maintain his production, as they signed him to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension on April 2. It is the third-largest contract for a center fielder across MLB, behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge and Mariners' Julio Rodriguez.

He will have a chance to continue his hot streak, this time against teams struggling for wins. The Padres will travel to Colorado for a three-game series against the Rockies Friday through Sunday before hosting the Los Angeles Angels in a series beginning Monday.

Padres Lineup on Friday vs Rockies

Aaron Coloma
Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

