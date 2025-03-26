Padres Superstar Jackson Merrill Opens Up on Future in San Diego
The San Diego Padres saw the meteoric rise of All-Star Jackson Merrill last season.
The 21-year-old impressed San Diego all season long, earning not just his All-Star nod, but a Silver Slugger award as a rookie. He recently opened up on where he wants to be long-term and his contractual requests in a conversation with The Athletic.
“I want to be here long term,” Merrill said. “I don’t care about the — I care about the money, for sure. I know my value and my worth. I’m not oblivious. I want to be here. (But) I’m not going to try and screw them and take all their money."
Merrill has as much class and maturity as he does talent on the diamond. He also provided some perspective on the kind of deals young stars get, but reiterated his point about wanting a fair number to potentially have pieces around him as well.
“I’m 21. If you sign a longer deal, you want Years 6, 7 to come around, and you’ve got these people who we can sign and get on the team and bring with me, rather than sign a big deal and feel like you can’t get anybody else. And it’s tight. We don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future … but you’ve just got to be patient and see how it plays out.”
Patience will be key down the stretch, but Merrill can all but guarantee the Padres will make a move to try and secure him for the long run, no matter what the final number ends up being.
If 2025 is anywhere near what the center fielder did last season, he is in line for quite the pay day.
Last year, Merrill batted .292/.326/.500 with an OPS of .826. He added 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.
At only 21 years old, the sky is the limit for Merrill. With his combination of maturity and talent, the sky seems to be the limit for the Padres, as well.
