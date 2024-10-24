Padres' Jackson Merrill Wins Rookie of the Year Award Over Pirates' Paul Skenes
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill was rewarded for his incredible rookie season with the first of what could be many awards on Thursday.
The Sporting News named Merrill its 2024 National League Rookie of the Year.
Merrill transitioned from shortstop to center field during spring training, a significant position shift for the 21-year-old who had yet to make his Major League Baseball debut. Despite the challenge, he adapted quickly.
"It just looked right," said Padres manager Mike Shildt. "There was some internal debate about it. There was some competition still to be had. But it was pretty clear that he was going to be our center fielder."
Just six months later, Merrill not only excelled in his new role but also established himself as one of the top players in the league, earning recognition as the best rookie in the National League.
Merrill delivered the best rookie season in Padres history, leading all rookies in 2024 across multiple categories, including hits, RBIs, batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS. He also tied for the top spot with 24 home runs. He had a knack for clutch moments, hitting five game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning or later, helping the Padres return to the playoffs after missing out in 2023.
After spending 2023 in High-A and Double-A, Merrill earned a spot in the Padres' starting lineup in April 2024 and stayed there for the rest of the season.
Far exceeding his $740,000 salary, Merrill played a key role in keeping the Padres competitive with big-market rivals like the Dodgers and Mets, both of which had player payrolls nearly double that of San Diego.
According to estimates from FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference.com, Merrill's stellar performance in 2024 would be valued between $34 million and $42.3 million on the free agent market. While he won’t reach free agency until the 2029-30 offseason, these figures offer a glimpse of his potential future market value.
Merrill hit .292 with 31 doubles as a rookie with five homers going to the opposite field, 12 beyond center field and eight beyond right field.
The outfielder consistently impressed his teammates with his talent and maturity.
"This guy," Xander Bogaerts said, in borderline awe. "Me, at that age, I played in the World Series. But this guy was so much better than me at that age."
No one on the Padres was surprised to see Merrill thrive in the postseason. In fact, they believe it's the postseason stage that rose to meet Merrill.
