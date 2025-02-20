Former Padres Infielder Involved in 5-Player Trade Signs With AL West Squad
A former San Diego Padres infielder, who was involved in a four-player trade, has signed a one-year deal with the Athletics.
Luis Urías was the centerpiece of a 2019 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. At the time, he was the 16th-ranked prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. San Diego sent him alongside left-handed starter Eric Lauer and a player to be named later or cash from the Padres for up-and-coming outfielder Trent Grisham and steady starter Zach Davies.
To clear space on the 40-man roster, the A's have placed right-hander Luis Medina on the 60-day injured list. He is expected to be sidelined for most, if not all, of the 2025 season.
Urías' addition to the roster on a major league deal suggests a couple of key points. First, he will likely split time at third base with Gio Urshela. Second, it indicates that Darell Hernaiz may not be on the Opening Day roster.
Urias spent the 2024 season with the Mariners, where he struggled in a platoon role with Josh Rojas. Over 109 plate appearances, the former Padres top prospect posted a .191/.303/.394 line, marking his second consecutive season with a sub-.200 average.
From 2021-22, Urias was a solid contributor with the Brewers, hitting .244/.340/.426 with 39 homers in 1,042 plate appearances. However, his performance has declined over the past two years, with increases in his strikeouts, ground balls, and pop-ups.
In 2021, Urías played a mix of shortstop, third base, and second base, finishing the season with a .249 average, 23 home runs, 75 RBIs, a .789 OPS, and a 3.3 WAR in 150 games. Injuries to his quad and thumb limited him to 119 games in 2022, but he still posted a .239 average, 16 home runs, 47 RBIs, a .739 OPS, and a 3.0 WAR.
In 2023, Urías struggled with a left hamstring injury early in the season, and his production significantly dropped after returning. The Brewers traded him to the Red Sox, where he ended the year with a .194 average, .636 OPS, and -0.2 WAR in 52 games.
Urias has played across third base, second base, and shortstop throughout his career. Over 486 games with the Padres (2018-19), Milwaukee Brewers (2020-23), Boston Red Sox (2023), and Mariners, he holds a career batting average of .232 with 52 home runs and 196 RBIs.
