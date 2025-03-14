Padres Lineup Ranked Among Top 10 in MLB, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres were one of the least active clubs throughout the offseason, and yet their lineup is still considered to be top 10 in Major League Baseball.
MLB insider Anthony Castrovince believes San Diego has the ninth best lineup in the big leagues. Castrovince praised the top half of the lineup, calling it "as good as any in the game." He also remarked that Fernando Tatis Jr. is poised for an MVP-caliber season and Jackson Merrill is only going to get better in Year 2.
While other teams in the NL West have continued to add talent, the winter was mostly filled by an ugly ownership lawsuit and a failed pursuit of Roki Sasaki for the Padres.
The San Francisco Giants got their franchise shortstop in Willy Adames, and the Arizona Diamondbacks snagged one of the best starting pitchers on the market in Corbin Burnes. The Los Angeles Dodgers outspent just about every other club this winter, and all the while payroll restrictions prevented the Padres from making numerous big name acquisitions.
"You obviously have to hear about it. It's part of the game," Tatis said, via 97.3 The Fan. "What's happening in the big leagues right now is beautiful. I'm really happy for the talent that is going out there and getting rewarded. Baseball is getting better, so everything should get better. It's as simple as that."
Tatis was asked whether the Padres felt overlooked this offseason, and his reply was spot on.
"I don't," Tatis said. "We're just going to have to figure it out."
Though the season has yet to begin, the Padres are still considered to have a top 10 lineup despite whatever shortcomings throughout the offseason.
The Friars made an untimely first-round exit in October, but have used that loss as motivation to go all the way in 2025.
"We start at zero," said Padres manager Mike Shildt. "We build off of last year. We know we did some things well last year, did a lot of things we consider to be successes. ... But also, like I alluded to, we have some unfinished business. We're going to start at zero."
