Padres Linked to $5 Million All-Star Outfielder in Trade Idea

May 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Brandon Lockridge (28), left, Jackson Merrill (3), center, and Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrate after the Padres beat the Miami Marlins 8-6 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are in the market for a left fielder as the MLB Trade Deadline draws near, and now a potential target has been identified.

The Padres' left field platoon is the worst in baseball according to multiple metrics — a clear weakness on the roster that could cost San Diego in the playoffs.

This season, the Friars look every bit the part of a World Series contender, playing well in all facets of the game and having firepower that can rival anyone in MLB.

The left field position, however, has killed the offensive momentum several times with untimely outs. Their performances, hitting-wise, are not even league average.

While they are providing solid defense, there is a total lack of confidence that a player in that position will manage to deliver when needed.

During the playoffs, runs are at a premium, making offense extremely valuable and hard to come by, requiring all batters being able to drive in a run.

Given the team's need, Jake Mintz, baseball writer for Yahoo Sports, listed left fielder Austin Hays from the Cincinnati Reds as a potential target for the Padres.

"The San Diego stars-and-scrubs fantasy team rolls on. Padres outfielders have a combined .536 OPS, the second-lowest mark in baseball. An upgrade there feels necessary," Mintz wrote in an article.

"How general manager AJ Preller goes about improving his roster despite a farm system that’s been left relatively barren by years of win-now moves will be fascinating. San Diego’s top two prospects, catcher Ethan Salas and shortstop Leodalis De Vries, are legit, but it’s very light behind that duo."

Mintz brings up a good point regarding the Padres' limited assets. The front office likely won't want to part with Salas or De Vries, making a trade for a top-tier left fielder hard to come by.

Hays is slashing .303/.346/.555 in the 31 games that he has played, getting a 1.0 WAR and overall producing runs at a high clip.

He is currently out injured with a foot issue. Hays should get back out on the field soon, and if he continues to hit well, he could be a target for the team, likely needing to expend several lower-tier prospects.

His salary is also only $5 million, making him a low burden on his salary sheet.

Hays would give the lower end of the batting order a much needed jolt.

