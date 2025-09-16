Padres Linked to 50-Homer Slugger Entering Free Agency
The San Diego Padres could potentially be in the market for some big-money free agents, which may include designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.
Schwarber has delivered a fantastic campaign in 2025, perfectly timed as he is set to hit free agency this winter.
At 32 years old, the current Philadelphia Phillies star has hit 52 home runs and 127 RBIs. Entering Monday, he is only two home runs from the MLB lead.
Advanced analytics also paint a rosy picture of his season. He has a wRC+ of 155, 4.7 WAR, and a 153 OPS+.
More news: Padres' Xander Bogaerts Takes Major Step, Feels 'Ahead of Schedule' in Recovery
While the Padres already have a high payroll, Schwarber could present a chance to secure the DH position in San Diego for the next few years.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the Padres as a potential suitor for the top free agent.
"Schwarber was ranked at No. 3 on our recent list of this offseason’s free agents, behind only Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman," Feinsand writes.
"The Phillies, Orioles and Rangers were cited as potential fits, though other clubs including the Red Sox, Tigers, Padres, Reds, and Braves could also make sense."
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Has No Plans to Sit Manny Machado on the Bench Amid Struggles
Schwarber's market value is a tricky thing to pin down since he is entering the latter half of his prime, while also not providing much value in terms of fielding.
He can fill in at left field, but at this point in his career, he is a negative on defense. The Philles mainly use him as a DH, and for the Padres, that would likely be the best role for him.
Feinsand reached out to baseball executives about what kind of deal Schwarber could land.
“I think a shorter-term, higher-end [average annual value] deal is probably going to be out there from a few different clubs for sure,” an NL executive told Feinsand.
“It will just be a question of whether someone wants to step up and sign him for longer to get it done. It will be fascinating to see how it plays out.”
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is known for being hyper-aggressive and creative, and an opportunity to land a serious power bat could be too great to pass up.
Padres Latest News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.