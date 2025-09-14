Padres' Mike Shildt Has No Plans to Sit Manny Machado on the Bench Amid Struggles
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is going through a brutal slump, though manager Mike Shildt is unwilling to give his star player a night off.
Heading into Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies, Machado is hitting .188/.246/.325 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over his last 30 games.
He has walked nine times while striking out 31 times, a high number considering his 117 at-bats.
The franchise player has not missed a game this season, playing regardless of rain or shine, but in the last couple of months, he has seen a step back in production.
Despite his downturn in form, Shildt is sticking with his veteran and keeping him in the lineup until Machado says anything against it.
"We're both professionals and it's more conversational." Shildt said, according to Marty Caswell of The Sporting Tribune.
"So I'm not going to talk Manny into anything. I'm going to have an adult conversation with a guy that's posted for us all year. Every team's gone through their trial and tribulations.
"But when you have guys that are there day in and day out, through those trials and tribulations, those guys are really important. And Manny Machado is the top of that list for this club, and there's a lot of guys on that list. To your point, he's come out early the past couple days so if he was tired, he'd be sleeping.
"He's a big part of how we compete and he goes through the ebbs and flows of it and we'll continue to have conversations about what his work looks like and what his availability on the field looks like. Those are not constant conversations but they're consistent. And we landed a place that we think, that he thinks is best for the Padres."
At 33 years old, Machado is having a solid overall season, hitting .272/.333/.452 with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs.
The third baseman is valued at 3.3 WAR, with his value coming from his bat. He has a 121 wRC+, creating runs at a rate above average.
Considering his role in the locker room and his wealth of experience, Shildt appears ready to ride out Machado throughout the season and into the playoffs.
