Padres Linked to All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency
The Padres will be missing one of their top starting pitchers next season. Right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove endured an ulnar collateral ligament tear that resulted in Tommy John surgery, which will sideline the 2022 National League All-Star pitcher for the entire next season.
Although this is a tough loss for San Diego, the Padres are linked to several free agent pitchers on Jim Bowden of The Athletic’s annual free agent rankings that could help fill the void in the rotation. Bowden linked the Padres to Texas Rangers’ starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi as a potential free agent they could acquire. Eovaldi, along with the rest of the impending free agents, will become available to sign five days after the last game of the World Series.
Eovaldi, 34, signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Rangers in the offseason before 2023. He has a $20 million player option for next season, but according to Bowden, it is expected that he will opt out of the contract and elect free agency. If he chooses to opt out of the contract, Eovaldi will earn a $2 million buyout instead.
Bowden expects Eovaldi to command a contract of equal value to three other MLB pitchers, Arizona Cardinals' Sonny Gray (3 years, $75 million), San Francisco Giants' Blake Snell (2 years, $62 million), and Kansas City Royals' Seth Lugo (3 years, $45 million). Bowden predicts that Eovaldi will sign a two-year, $42 million contract with a team option.
Eovaldi is a two-time World Series champion and helped the Rangers win the title in his first season with the franchise last year. He is a two-time American League All-Star (2021, 2023), a 2023 All-MLB Second Team selection, and was named the Red Sox's Pitcher of the Year in 2021.
This season, Eovaldi logged a 12-8 record while accruing a 3.80 ERA with 166 strikeouts and 42 walks across 170.2 innings. He missed the majority of May with a right groin strain, making just two starts that month. Eovaldi has kept his ERA below 4.00 for the last five seasons and has a 4.07 career ERA, which highlights his consistency on the mound.
If the Padres do not pick up Eovaldi in the offseason, Bowden suggested the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles as potential new teams. However, considering that Eovaldi reached the inning threshold to earn a $20 million salary in 2025, there is a good chance he may decide to stay with the Rangers next season.