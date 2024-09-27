Padres Looking Ahead After Losing Division to Rival Dodgers: 'No Disappointment'
After their 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres officially moved out of contention for the National League West.
Still, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are ready to put their focus on the postseason.
"No disappointment," star third baseman Manny Machado said.
“It has been a hell of a year. Look what we’ve done. A lot of people didn’t think we’d be here where we are right now.”
Other members of the Padres carried the same sentiment. Yes, losing stinks, but they're ready to move forward.
“Just getting the opportunity to play in the playoffs was our main goal,” center fielder Jackson Merrill said. “We wanted it to be the division. We were pushing for it. But sometimes (stuff) doesn’t go your way.”
“The things that needed to happen for us to overtake the division, it (was) asking a lot,” pitcher Joe Musgrove said. “Outside of our own performance, we (needed) them to lose along with that. So I don’t think anyone’s sitting here feeling depressed or beaten down over not having the division."
"Secured a spot in the playoffs, which is the most important, whether it’s the division or the last spot. We’ve got a big series coming up. I think everyone is feeling alright, ready to move past this and get on to the next."
“I think the fact that this was kind of a long shot to, this late, to be able to make a push and win the division, I think that would have been icing on the cake. But I think everyone is really focused on getting our guys right, getting everything dialed in before we get into the playoffs.”
Now, San Diego looks toward the playoffs having already secured a Wild Card spot. However, it remains uncertain whether they'll finidh fourth, fifth or sixth.
In order to clinch the top spot, the Padres need to win two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks or win one game and have the New York Mets lose one game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
According to Merrill, San Diego would prefer to just sweep the Diamondbacks.
“That’ll be huge,” Merrill said. “We’re going to go play our same brand of baseball, and whatever happens happens. I’m confident in our guys (that) we can go there and win two out of three or more.”
