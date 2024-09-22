Padres News: Manny Machado Makes Bold World Series Prediction
The recent series between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros might have been some of the most entertaining baseball across the league this season.
It also could have been a postseason prediction, according to third baseman Manny Machado.
“We’re going to see them again,” Machado predicted.
The only way those two teams will play again will be if the both make the World Series.
“We always understood what the goal is all year,” he said. “And this hasn’t changed, and we’re gonna continue to think that way.”
Last year, the Padres missed the playoffs due to their inability to consistently defeat weaker teams until it was too late. This season, they began with a 12-17 record against teams that currently have losing records.
Since being swept by the Angels in early June, the Padres are 30-9 against teams that presently have a losing record.
Jurickson Profar thought that series against Los Angeles "was like a switch."
“It takes time,” Jurickson Profar said this week. “We build it. You build stuff like that. This is the big leagues. Even if you have a team full of superstars, you still need to build it. It’s not a robot game.”
Manager Mike Shildt, along with the coaching staff and some players, had been emphasizing the importance of consistent performance. However, the recent sweep served as a stark reminder of the necessity to approach every game against every opponent with the same intensity.
“We’re going to prepare for everybody just like it’s Game 7 of the World Series,” Shildt said this week. “That takes care of everything.”
The 2024 Padres, gearing up for October, look only slightly like the team that began the season in mid-March in Korea. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been relentless in his efforts to build and improve the roster.
Ace pitcher Dylan Cease joined the team just before their trip to Korea, while two-time batting champion Luis Arraez, along with veteran backups Donovan Solano and Peralta, came aboard in May.
Before the trade deadline, Preller tackled some remaining weaknesses. Pérez added depth to the rotation, while Tanner Scott, Jason Adam, and Bryan Hoeing reinforced the bullpen. Even this month, the Padres continued to make moves, bringing in Díaz to share catching responsibilities.
However, the Padres have to finish off the White Sox in the series finale on Sunday before looking ahead.