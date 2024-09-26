Padres News: 27-Year-Old Rookie 'Likely' To Make Postseason Roster, Per Report
How much of a difference can two steals make?
If you're Brandon Lockridge, plenty.
The San Diego Padres summoned the 27-year-old rookie from Triple-A El Paso to make his big league debut on Sept. 13. Known as a defensive and baserunning specialist, the outfielder has appeared in nine games but only taken five plate appearances.
Lockridge has entered a game five times as a pinch runner — including a critical game Wednesday in Los Angeles.
When Lockridge stole second base against the Dodgers, it was his second steal in as many attempts since his debut. Now, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Lockridge "has likely cemented his spot on the postseason roster as a defensive replacement and pinch-runner."
For Lockridge, who appeared in 526 minor league games from 2018-24, it's been a long time coming.
His promotion came at the expense of Luis Campusano, who had started more games at catcher than any Padres backstop this season.
The Pensacola, Fla., native holds a career .271 batting average in the minor leagues and hit .325 with the San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate the El Paso Chihuahuas this season. Johnson was 18 for 21 in stolen base chances at El Paso this year.
The Padres acquired Lockridge from the New York Yankees in a July 30 trade for reliever Enyel De Los Santos. The Yankees have since designated De Los Santos for assignment.
Lockridge had already stolen 34 bases in 38 attempts at Triple-A at the time of the trade, after stealing 30 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a year ago.
The Padres lost a dash of speed when Ha-Seong Kim was placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury. Kim has yet to return, and the team can scarcely count on him to be a factor in October unless he makes rapid improvement.
The Padres have four games remaining in the regular season, beginning with Thursday's rematch at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers can eliminate the Padres from National League West title contention with a win. A Padres win would close the gap between the two teams to two games, and set the stage for a win-out-or-go-home scenario when they visit Phoenix on Friday for three consecutive games against the Arizona Diamondbacks to end the season.
Look for Lockridge to do more to seal his spot in the Padres' postseason plans with another big game on the basepaths.