Padres' Luis Arraez Receives Unfortunate Free Agency Update
San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez is set to enter free agency after 2025, and Padres insider Dennis Lin doesn't believe he'll have much of a robust market.
Batting average is becoming less and less important in the modern game, and a player with a skillset such as Arraez's will lose value — especially when his batting average numbers drop as they have this season.
"Some of the same observers wonder if Arraez — essentially Schwarber’s polar opposite as a hitter — will come close to matching his current $14 million AAV," wrote Lin. "Even the chances that Arraez receives a qualifying offer are unclear; the Padres have dealt with cash-flow issues since the death of owner Peter Seidler after the 2023 season, and the club might not want to risk guaranteeing a hefty one-year sum when it will have more pressing needs than a first baseman."
Arraez is a confusing case, as the three-time batting champion is easily the best in the game at what he does, but has come under massive scrutiny for his approach this season. Arraez is in the 100th percentile for strikeout and whiff percentage in MLB, however, questions have arisen as to whether or not his slap hitting mantra is actually valuable.
Other than his ability to put the ball in play, Arraez doesn't bring a whole lot to the table. His expected slugging percentage is in the 13th percentile in MLB, and his xwOBA is in the 15th. He is in the 1st percentile in bat speed, and his fielding is well below average. If his contact skills don't bring him success at the plate — which they haven't this season — then what justifies him staying?
The 28-year-old is batting .288 in 2025, the lowest mark over a season in his career. Despite generating the most contact in MLB, he has a below league average OPS+.
Spotrac currently values Arraez at a five-year, $70 million contract. However, with so many players with better offensive numbers than Arraez hitting the market, it would be understandable if his market takes a hit.
Whatever the case may be, Arraez has stated all season he wants to remain with the Padres, even through the criticisms he has received over the past few months.
"The San Diego Padres mean a lot because they gave me a lot of opportunity, especially play here in the beautiful city and right to the beautiful fans," Arraez said. "The crowd here is every day full and I love San Diego. I love San Diego. I hope I continue to do my job there and try to do something good for the fans because a lot of fans support me."
