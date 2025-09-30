Padres' Luis Arraez Reveals Where He Wants to Play Next Season Ahead of Free Agency
San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez revealed who he prefers to sign with during free agency after the 2025 season.
The three-time batting champion has stated several times he wishes to stay in San Diego, but revealed to Padres insider Dennis Lin that he would listen to any team.
“One hundred percent,” said Arraez. “I hope it’s here in San Diego, but I’ll be listening to everybody.”
More news: Padres’ Wild Card Schedule vs Cubs Revealed
Arraez came to the Padres from the Miami Marlins midway through the 2024 season, and immediately made a difference. He batted .318 through his 117 games last season, and won his third consecutive batting title.
The 28-year-old has had a similar season in 2025, though his average has dipped a little bit and his approach has come under scrutiny by fans. Despite leading the National League in hits, many speculate Arraez's "contact first" mantra isn't as effective in the modern game. Arraez's batting average and batting average on balls in play are nearly identical due to his low number of strikeouts.
"A lot of them are not happy with me but I'm human," he said earlier in September. "They've got to understand I'm a human. I go there, I work hard every day and try to do my job. I know the fans, I know the fans. It's not my first year in the big league but I know a lot of fans are frustrated and they try to text us a lot of bad things, but it's ok. I'll take it, I'll take it. It's a lot of gasoline for me."
More news: Padres Star Shouts Out Dodgers Fans Ahead of Postseason
Despite the criticisms which have fallen on him, he has doubled his home run total from 2024, and is still batting .292, which ranks fourth in the National League.
Spotrac values Arraez at a five-year, $69.8 million contract, averaging $14 million per year. With Arraez batting below league average in 2025, the Padres are likely to pass on him, however if he can prove his worth during the postseason he could land another deal.
More news: Padres' Dylan Cease Feels Confident Heading Into Postseason
The Padres begin their postseason run against the Chicago Cubs on the road in the Wild Card round. Their series begins Tuesday at 12:08 p.m. PT after a one-day rest following the end of the regular season on Sunday.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.