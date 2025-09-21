Padres' Magic Number Shrinks Following Series Win over White Sox
The San Diego Padres won the rubber match of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, score, shrinking their magic number to make the postseason to two.
The Padres now need just two wins to secure their spot in the Wild Card round.
After losing three of four against the New York Mets and White Sox, the Padres have won two straight, and have some much needed momentum heading into a huge series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who have already clinched the NL Central.
Michael King bounced back in a huge way for the Padres, keeping five scoreless innings against the White Sox for his first scoreless outing since returning from injury. King landed on the injured list for the second time this season in August after experiencing some discomfort in his left knee.
The Padres scored twice in the second inning, once on a throwing error then again on a Jake Cronenworth single to take a much-needed early lead.
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 23rd home run of the season, going 432 feet to give the Padres a 3-0 lead.
The Padres ran into some trouble in the seventh inning, when Kyle Hart loaded the bases with one out. Mason Miller came in and walked home two runs, however escaped the inning after striking out Edgar Quero and forced Lenyn Sosa to ground out.
Wandy Peralta replaced Miller in the eighth and posted a scoreless inning before Robert Suarez came into the game and recorded his National League-leading 40th save of the season.
The Padres have the opportunity to clinch a postseason spot in their next series, though they're faced with the team with the best record in baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers. The Padres faced the Brewers in June, and took two of three games on the road.
They'll look to find similar results this time around and generate some momentum heading into their final series of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks. As things stand, the Padres are set to face the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card round, against whom they have a 3-3 record this season. The opening game of their series against the Brewers comes Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
