Padres Make Another Trade, Acquire All-Star Starting Pitcher From NL Contender
The San Diego Padres landed All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. from the Milwaukee Brewers just ahead of the 3 p.m. trade deadline Thursday.
The Padres sent outfielder Brandon Lockridge to the Brew Crew in a one-for-one trade.
Cortes made just two starts this season before landing on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow flexor strain. The Brewers later moved him to the 60-day injured list. In his two appearances, Cortes pitched eight innings and allowed eight runs for a 9.00 ERA. The southpaw was an All-Star in 2022, and has played five solid years with the Yankees in his career. He had a 3.61 ERA with the Bronx Bombers, and played in the 2024 World Series.
Cortes is the second starting pitcher to come to the Padres at the deadline, the first being JP Sears of the Athletics. With the addition of these two players, the Friars' rotation is packed, with Sears, Cortes, Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta, Yu Darvish, Randy Vasquez and Michael King all potential starters.
Lockridge played 47 games with the Padres this season, posting a .519 OPS through 88 at-bats. The acquisitions of Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano pushed Lockridge out of contention for a spot on the roster, so his move comes at little consequence for the Friars.
The Padres made a statement at the deadline, and cemented themselves as contenders by bringing in three All-Stars. They are just three game back of the Dodgers in the NL West, and will take a five-game winning streak into August against the St. Louis Cardinals.
