What Did The Padres Give Up in Blockbuster Ryan O’Hearn, Ramon Laureano Trade?
The San Diego Padres have met their trade deadline expectations, to say the least.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is once again putting on a clinic at the end of July and bringing in top talent. The most recent trick up his sleeve was bringing in first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles.
In this blockbuster deal, however, the Friars gave up Boston Bateman, among the total package, per insider Dennis Lin.
More news: Insider Provides Massive Padres’ Dylan Cease Trade Update as Deadline Nears
Bateman was the sixth-ranked prospect in the Padres' system (and No. 4 after the team acquired Mason Miller) and is currently throwing a 4.08 ERA in Single-A. Across 68.1 innings in Lake Elsinore, he has thrown 75 strikeouts to 25 walks.
This story will be updated as more information on the deal becomes available...