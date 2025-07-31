Inside The Padres

What Did The Padres Give Up in Blockbuster Ryan O’Hearn, Ramon Laureano Trade?

Gabe Smallson

Jul 5, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) and right fielder Ramon Laureano (rear left) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Jul 5, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) and right fielder Ramon Laureano (rear left) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres have met their trade deadline expectations, to say the least.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is once again putting on a clinic at the end of July and bringing in top talent. The most recent trick up his sleeve was bringing in first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles.

In this blockbuster deal, however, the Friars gave up Boston Bateman, among the total package, per insider Dennis Lin.

More news: Insider Provides Massive Padres’ Dylan Cease Trade Update as Deadline Nears

Bateman was the sixth-ranked prospect in the Padres' system (and No. 4 after the team acquired Mason Miller) and is currently throwing a 4.08 ERA in Single-A. Across 68.1 innings in Lake Elsinore, he has thrown 75 strikeouts to 25 walks.

This story will be updated as more information on the deal becomes available...

Published |Modified
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News