Padres Make Exciting Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale vs Yankees
After an abysmal showing from the San Diego Padres' bullpen on Tuesday, help is on the way.
Relief pitcher Sean Reynolds has been reinstated, while Ryan Bergert has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old Reynolds posted a 0.82 ERA over 11 innings last season and has been recovering from a stress reaction in his foot suffered this offseason that caused him to begin 2025 on the IL.
More news: Padres' Michael King Has Hilarious Comment After Pitching Against Yankees
As for Bergert, he has yet to allow a run through four major league appearances. The 25-year-old right hander allowed one hit, threw two strikeouts, and hit one batter over four innings in The Show.
Over the course of Bergert's minor league tenure this seaon, it's a different story.
Bergert has a 5.16 ERA through five Triple-A starts. He has tossed 24 strikeouts to 10 walks, along with 13 earned runs over 22.2 innings.
More news: Padres Ace Predicted to Cost Over $100 Million in Free Agency
Reynolds joins a Padres bullpen that has been dominant all season long — entering Tuesday's game with a league-leading 1.68 ERA — but gave up a 10-run seventh inning to the New York Yankees in the eventual loss.
The bullpen has the most saves in MLB with 15, and the highest save percentage in the league at 88 percent.
At 23-12, the Friars are looking to get back into the win column after snapping a six-game winning streak Tuesday. They kick off the rubber match against the New York Yankees Wednesday evening and then head to Colorado to start a three-game set against the Rockies on Friday and end a nine-game roadtrip.
More news: Padres Top Prospect Wins Major Award As Red-Hot Season Continues
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.