Padres Predicted to Open Season With 7 Pitchers on Injured List

The San Diego Padres are dealing with a handful of injuries to their pitching staff this spring training.

The team entered the year knowing Yu Darvish would be out after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but another starter — Matt Waldron — underwent hemorrhoid surgery during spring training that will likely force him to open the season on the injured list. Starter Griffin Canning, a February addition to the team, is also set to open the season on the IL.

In the bullpen, the team knew it would be without Jhony Brito who underwent elbow surgery last year and is already on the 60-day IL. However, spring injuries to Bryan Hoeing and Yuki Matsui have potentially opened a couple spots in the bullpen.

Finally, there's Jason Adam, who ruptured his Achilles last September and is hoping to be back for Opening Day. However, the team isn't going to rush the All-Star 34-year-old.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic predicted that all seven pitchers will open the year on the injured list for San Diego.

While Brito is already on the 60-day IL, Darvish will join him at some point. Canning is also a lock to open the season on the IL, but he may not go on the 60-day IL as a late April or early May return is possible.

Waldron is essentially a lock to open the season on the IL as he's not built up to be in the rotation. Hoeing is also going to open the year on the IL due to his elbow discomfort, giving San Diego at least five pitchers out to start the season.

The two wild cards are Matsui and Adam. Matsui is dealing with a groin injury he suffered in live batting practice that forced him to miss the World Baseball Classic. He's making progress but it remains to be seen if he's ready for Opening Day.

Then there's Adam, who has been adamant about starting the season in the bullpen but may have to wait if the Padres want to slow-play him to start the year.

"Six months after surgery to repair a ruptured quadriceps tendon, setup man Jason Adam continues pushing to be active on Opening Day," Lin wrote. "The Padres aren’t ruling out that possibility, but a deep bullpen means they can afford to slow-play the 34-year-old."

The Padres have the bullpen depth to withstand these injuries for now, but the sooner they can be at full strength the better as the rotation has major question marks at this point in time.

