Padres Make Incredible History With Dominant Three-Game Sweep of Rockies
The San Diego Padres made history with their three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies. The Friars shut out their opponent all weekend, becoming the first team to hold an opponent scoreless for a series of three-plus games since the Cleveland Guardians in 2017.
More news: Padres Urged to Bring Back Silver Slugger Outfielder in Free Agent Move
The Padres completed the sweep with a 6-0 win over the Rockies Sunday.
Right-hander Michael King earned the first shutout of his career. He threw eight strikeouts and allowed two hits and one walk across nine innings.
The Padres have the best record in Major League Baseball at 13-3.
This story will be updated...
More news: Padres' $71 Million Ace Linked to AL East Powerhouse in Potential Blockbuster Trade
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.