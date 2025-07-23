Padres Make Surprising Starting Pitcher Available in Trade Talks: Report
Might the San Diego Padres trade baseball's most reliable starting pitcher before the July 31 deadline?
Unlikely though it might be, the Padres have made Dylan Cease available in trade talks with other teams, according to a report Wednesday from Buster Olney of ESPN on Twitter/X.
Cease, 29, is eligible to become a free agent at the end of the season. According to Olney, the Padres are considering exploring Cease's trade value to weigh his value against those of their other roster needs — likely left field and catcher.
In 20 starts this season, Cease is 3-9 with a 4.64 ERA. Those numbers, however meager, might not have a large impact on the market for the pitcher who's made more starts over the last five seasons than anyone in baseball.
From 2021-25, Cease leads MLB with 150 starts and 1,030 strikeouts. If he does leave San Diego, the Padres will need to replace Cease's innings in the rotation.
To that end, Olney reported Wednesday that the Padres have talked to the Baltimore Orioles about right-hander Charlie Morton — himself a durable starting pitcher who has recently turned around his season for the struggling Orioles.
One name unlikely to come to San Diego in exchange for Cease — or anyone — is Marcell Ozuna. The Atlanta Braves' outfielder/designated hitter would fill the corner outfielder/DH spot the Padres are seeking.
Contradicting a report late Tuesday that the Padres and Braves were in discussions around an Ozuna trade, both Mark Bowman of MLB.com and Robert Murray of FanSided.com reported Wednesday that this was a false rumor.
The original report from Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital claimed the Braves would potentially receive minor league pitchers Francis Peña and Ryan Bergert from San Diego.
Braves catcher Sean Murphy is a sensible target for the Padres, with a rookie (Drake Baldwin) establishing himself as the heir apparent at the position in Atlanta. Yet the Braves are not making the veteran Murphy available in trade talks, according to multiple reports.
Murray specifically shot down a potential Cease-for-Murphy deal as well. He believes the Padres are unlikely to deal Cease in any package before the July 31 deadline, even as they explore interest in him around the league.
“(Cease) is someone they value. (The Padres) like him," Murray said Wednesday on The Baseball Insiders. "The sense I got earlier this month is they’re not looking to move Cease. … They believe he gives them the best chance of competing. Maybe it’s possible but I don’t see that happening."
