MLBPA Tried to Convince Jackson Merrill to Not Sign Extension With Padres
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill signed a nine-year, $135 million contract extension that caused quite the controversy.
While the 21-year-old showed devotion and loyalty to the organization, his teammates, and manager Mike Shildt, there were several people who felt Merrill should not have inked a deal for such a low price point.
MLB Players Association reportedly told Merrill not to sign such a team-friendly deal with the Padres, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
"The idea of Merrill averaging just $15 million a year had lawyers from the players union strongly advising him to reject the offer," MLB insider Bob Nightengale writes.
Nonetheless, Merrill put pen to paper and professed his love for the Padres.
“I know there’s contracts out there that are beyond absurd. There’s super amounts of money,” Merrill said. “But having a relationship with a real human being and a real team like I have here, you can’t beat that. You can’t just sign for $700 million and want everything to be perfect. I’ve got people all around the clubhouse that are supporting me, supporting my family. They ask about my personal life every day. So, I’m just grateful for that. I know it’s gonna be the same way for the next nine years.”
The outfielder said he knew from the moment the Padres contacted him, that he wanted to sign a long-term contract with the team.
“Literally from the moment that (general manager A.J. Preller) even talked to me for the first time,” Merrill said. “Before the Draft ever even happened in 2021. The Padres were the first team that ever reached out to me, ever scouted me. They believed in me from Day 1. … So from that first instance, just talking to him, I wanted to be here forever.”
There were several raised eyebrows regarding Merrill's extension, but the outfielder seems set on remaining with the Padres for the next decade.
"I think just hearing the opportunity to sign with the San Diego Padres was enough for me," Merrill said. "You can’t just sign for $700 million and expect everything to be perfect."
