MLB Insider Wonders if Braves Were 'Scammed' by Padres' Jurickson Profar After Suspension
Former San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a substance banned by Major League Baseball.
More news: MLBPA Tried to Convince Jackson Merrill to Not Sign Extension With Padres
Profar tested positive for a PED known as hCG, and will not receive pay for the time he will miss to open the 2025 season. The outfielder played just four games with his new team, the Atlanta Braves, before being hit with the suspension.
Profar penned an apology specifically to Braves fans soon after the announcement of his suspension, which also includes ineligibility from competing in the playoffs.
"There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite," Profar said. "I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it. I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision. I am devastated that I won’t be on the field with my teammates for the next 80 games. I look forward to competing again at the highest level this season upon my return."
Since the announcement of Profar's suspension, there have been rumblings surrounding the outfielder's slow free agency. The 32-year-old didn't sign his contract with the Braves until late January, which was strange given he had a breakout season with the Padres in 2024.
Additionally, the Padres reportedly did not offer Profar a contract this winter following his best career-performance last season.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale contemplates whether the Braves were duped into signing Profar to such a considerable contract.
"Atlanta, who spent most of their money on outfielder Jurickson Profar this winter with a three-year, $42 million contract, now have to wonder if they were scammed," Nightengale writes. "Profar was popped for using PEDs, drawing an 80-game suspension while being banned from the playoffs.
"The question now is how will he look when he returns. He hit .280 with a career-high 24 homers and an .839 OPS last season with the Padres, but was it simply a byproduct of PEDs?"
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Reacts to 80-Game Suspension for Jurickson Profar
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.