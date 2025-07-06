Padres Manager Has Optimistic Michael King Update, But Still Tempers Expectations
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt provided a positive update on starting pitcher Michael King's injury, but is still cautious in his recovery.
King landed on the injured list with a nerve issue on May 25 after the Padres scratched him from his May 24 start against the Atlanta Braves. He has been adamant that he will return to the mound for the Padres this season and has begun throwing again, but has yet to throw off a mound since his injury.
“This is as optimistic as we’ve been, (but) we’re still guarding the optimism.," said Shildt. "But all the things that we’re looking for consistently are showing up, just relative to lack of pain. He’s been pain free. His arm’s moving. He’s got more strength, more consistent strength and he’s been able to increase his throws, the intensity of his throws and the distance of his throws, and he’s been able to recover. So Michael is trending in a better direction.”
More news: Padres Insider Doesn't Like San Diego's Chances of Retaining Michael King Long Term
King led the Padres rotation with a 2.59 ERA before his injury, and threw the first complete game shutout of his career this season. He made 10 starts and strukc out 64 batters in 55.2 innings before his move to the injured-list.
The right-hander came to the Padres in the trade which sent Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, and became a full-time starter in San Diego. He placed seventh in Cy Young voting last season, and made the All-MLB Second Team after posting a 2.95 ERA through 30 starts.
King's progress is great news for the Padres, who have been struggling for arms in their rotation since his departure. Their starting pitchers have the sixth worst ERA in the National League since King's injury.
More news: Padres Linked to $77 Million Starting Pitcher Likely to Be Traded
They have also fallen far behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, previously trailing by three games when King landed on the injured list and now eight games back heading into Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. The Padres hold the final Wild Card spot in the National League, one game ahead of both the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.
They'll look to further distance themselves against the Rangers on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.