Padres Manager on 4-Game Losing Streak: 'The Sky Is Not Falling'
The Padres had been one of baseball's hottest teams to start the 2025 campaign.
The emergence of lesser-known players (Gavin Sheets, Nick Pivetta, Alek Jacob) coupled with the prowess of team staples (Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Michael King, Robert Suarez) had the team jump out to a 17-7 start.
However, the team has battled a plethora of injuries to some core team members in the way of Jackson Merrill and Luis Arraez, among others. As such, the team in currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The Rays came into San Diego and swept the Padres with the series-ending victory coming on Sunday.
This may cause some to panic — though manager Mike Shildt is not one of those people.
Shildt spoke to the media in the wake of losing to Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. He remains optimistic about his club, and there appears to be real belief that the Padres will turn things around ahead of a big series versus the San Francisco Giants this upcoming week.
“The sky is not falling. It’s never as bad as it appears. It may feel that way. I can tell you in this clubhouse, there’s a difference between disappointment and like, ‘Oh no.’ We’re disappointed. But I can tell you this with complete confidence: we’re just fine. And this is part of the 162-game stretch. Things happen. Things won’t go our way. We keep our head up and move forward and we’ll be ready for Tuesday (and the start of a two-game series against the Giants). We promise you that.”
Shildt is notoriously positive as a manager, mentor, and leader of men. He always goes to bat for his players, and the 'good vibes' tag is often attributed to him from those who've worked with him past and present.
The season is still in its infancy stages. It's far too early to get overly concerned. As stated above, the Padres are missing a handful of players considered to be core members of the group. This includes Arraez, Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, and Yu Darvish.
