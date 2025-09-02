Padres Manager Provides Fernando Tatis Jr Injury Update
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was pulled from Monday's game right before first pitch with a right hamstring injury.
Lower leg issues can be challenging to manage, often requiring specialized care management. If a player rushes back or pushes themselves too hard, it can lead to a more serious injury.
Tatis grabbed his hamstring during the seventh inning on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, leaving the game after a run of substitutes.
He said after the game that he was going to play Monday, but that did not turn out to be the case.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke with reporters regarding Tatis' injury and the decision-making process that led to his sitting on Monday.
“This has been a grindy stretch,” Shildt said. “And again, no one’s going to make excuses for us, but travel across the country and playing day games, it can be a challenge. And just showed up.
"He’s been playing his tail off. He’s been grinding and he’s been competing like the rest of the boys. And it’s kind of that time of year a little bit, and just some lower half soreness that, you know, we thought we’d be responsible and get ahead of today. And so gave him the day off and we’ll evaluate moving forward.”
Shildt avoided making any definitive statements regarding Tatis' return, but considering how close the playoffs are, it makes sense for the team to handle their superstar with care.
The Padres dropped the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, losing 4-3. The team can still get the better of the American League team if they win the upcoming games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tatis is hitting .264/.370/.430 in another outstanding season. He has generated 5.4 WAR, according to Baseball Reference, with high-level defense and consistent offensive production.
He is not hitting for power this season, with only 18 home runs, but he still makes good contact and provides value on the basepaths, as well, with 27 stolen bases.
San Diego will miss his production and steady presence in the lineup if he does not play in the upcoming games. On Monday, outfielder Bryce Johnson filled in for Tatis.
