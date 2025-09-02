Inside The Padres

Padres All-Star Carted Off Field With Concerning Leg Injury vs Orioles

Noah Camras

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League pitcher Jason Adams (40) of the San Diego Padres pitches during the second inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League pitcher Jason Adams (40) of the San Diego Padres pitches during the second inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego Padres All-Star right-handed pitcher Jason Adam exited Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with an apparent lower leg injury.

Adam threw his 26th pitch of the night and went down in immediate pain in the seventh inning after his cleat appeared to get stuck on the mound. He was carted off the field and couldn't put any weight on his left leg.

As the trainers came out to check on him, Adam appeared to say, "I felt something pop," as shown on a replay on the television broadcast.

Adam received a standing ovation from the Petco Park crowd as he was carted off the field.

How Does Jason Adam's Injury Impact Padres?

Adam has developed into an All-Star reliever with San Diego after being acquired at last year's trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Entering Monday, he had made 64 appearances this season, sporting a 1.81 ERA across 64.2 innings pitched. He was charged with an earned run on Monday that scored after he left the game, increasing his ERA to 1.93.

Adam was one of three Padres relievers to make the All-Star Game this year in a historic achievement for San Diego. He was also dubbed one of the team's "Four Horsemen" by manager Mike Shildt alongside All-Stars Robert Suarez and Adrian Morejon, as well as Jeremiah Estrada. They became the "Five Horsemen" when All-Star Mason Miller joined the team at the trade deadline.

The addition of Miller instantly goes from a luxury to a necesity if Adam is forced to miss significant time. While the bullpen has been the Padres' biggest strength all season long, the starting pitching has struggled mightily, making the team rely on the relievers far more than they'd like.

Monday's game was a perfect example, with starter Dylan Cease lasting just four innings while throwing 91 pitches. Morejon entered in the fifth and pitched 1.2 innings, while Adam was deployed to finish the sixth and pitch the seventh before suffering his fluke injury.

The Padres will hope the injury wasn't as bad as it looks, as they enter the final month of the season in a sprint with the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the National League West.

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

