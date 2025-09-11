Padres Manager Provides New Xander Bogaerts Injury Update
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt provided an update on All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who went down with a non-displaced fracture in his foot at the end of August.
Bogaerts fouled a ball square off of his left foot against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 27, and didn't feature on the following day before landing on the injured list Aug. 29. It is his first trip to the injured list this season.
“Going to be a day-to-day situation, but he met with (the doctor) just a moment ago and he’s going to go as tolerated,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s going to go based on how he feels. … There’s been enough healing. He feels good. He’s recovering well to where, like today, he threw, did some side-to-side work, starting to hit, start the baseball progression.
“We’ll see if it gets interrupted or see if it’s able to continue the game momentum.”
Bogaerts recently resumed baseball activities, and is still hopeful to return to the Padres lineup before the end of the season.
“I feel like that would be huge, seeing big-league pitching,” Bogaerts said to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
“… Just playing in some games before we possibly make the playoffs will be good.”
The All-Star struggled early on in 2025, posting a .241 batting average and a sub-.700 OPS through May. He found his groove in June, however, posting a .290 batting average and following it up with a solid July, where he batted .295.
He has raised his OPS to .717 and is now batting just below league average.
The Padres have 16 games left in the season, and if Bogaerts can continue to recover as well as he has, he could very well make an appearance during the Padres' regular season-ending six-game homestand.
The Padres' next four games come at home against the Colorado Rcokies, and they will hope to take the series against the division's bottomfeeders to claw themselves closer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
They lost two of three against the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, and are now three games behind the Dodgers. They'll look to regain some ground in the opening game of the series, which begins Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
