Padres Manager Reveals Why He Isn't Platooning Left-Handed Slugger
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt believes that one of the team's top left-handed hitters deserves a chance to face left-handed pitching this season to determine if he can handle additional, unfavorable at-bats.
More news: Padres Manager Reveals Next Steps as Yu Darvish Nears Return
The hitter in question is Gavin Sheets, who had made only one start against a left-handed pitcher this year entering this week for the Padres. However, Shildt gave Sheets his second start of the year against a Los Angeles Angels lefty on Monday.
“In Gavin’s situation, we observed in spring training that he was a guy that demonstrated he could hit period, and hit lefties included, and has done that this year,” Shildt said, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union Tribune.
“He’s had good at bats against lefties and has earned the opportunity to get in there today and go compete.”
During his career in the majors, Sheets slashed .171/.218/.243 against lefties and .246/.311/.415 against righties.
His figures this year against lefties have improved compared to his career numbers, batting .200/.238/.250 in just 21 plate appearances.
More news: Padres' Luis Arraez Could Land $100 Million Contract This Offseason, Says Insider
The 29-year-old is an underrated find by president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, who signed Sheets to a $1.6 million deal that has already produced 0.7 WAR from 131 plate appearances while posting an impressive 137 wRC+.
More news: Padres Make Trade, Send Outfielder to Reds for Pitcher
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.