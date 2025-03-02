Padres Manager Updates Manny Machado's Injury, Reveals Timeline to Return
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado was scratched from Friday's lineup due to back tightness as a precaution, the team announced. Padres manager Mike Shildt provided an update on the severity of the injury as well as Machado's timeline to return.
“He and our medical (staff) aren’t overly concerned,” Shildt said, via The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “We’ll see about (Sunday), and if not, we’ll take advantage of the off day and get him in there Tuesday.”
Machado was not featured in Sunday's lineup once again as a precaution, but is expected to make his return to Cactus League play by Tuesday.
Just last month at Fan Fest, Machado had revealed he felt better than ever after dealing with lingering elbow issues throughout 2024. In October 2023, Machado underwent surgery to repair a right extensor tendon.
"It's great, man. It feels good. It feels great," said the six-time All-Star. "It feels like it's back to normal at some point. It's been a different offseason, I'm able to do a lot of things I've done in the past you know swings feeling a lot better, throwing has been feeling a lot better from this point last year so you know feels [like] I'm in a good spot."
The hope is that the third baseman's back tightness doesn't unravel into something serious, especially with Opening Day quickly approaching.
Although the Friars didn't play into the final days of October last season, the San Diego squad is determined to do so in 2025. However, people quickly cast doubt on the Padres after a quiet offseason.
Machado recently shared he believes president of baseball operations A.J. Preller still has a few more moves to make before the season begins.
“A.J. is ready man,’’ Machado said. “A.J. will do whatever to help us win now. He’s always done it ever since I got here. You know he’s going to make some moves.
“We’re in a good spot, man, and we’re going to go for this thing. You’ll see.’’
