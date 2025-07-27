Padres' Manny Machado Bashes Cardinals Coach, Ex-Padre Jon Jay in Epic Rant
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado played a significant role in a benches-clearing incident against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, and exchanged words with Cardinals assistant coach and former Padre Jon Jay during the incident.
The Cardinals plunked Machado twice in the contest, however the third baseman took exception with the second incident. After being hit, Machado had words for Andre Granillo, who threw the pitch, and home plate umpire Lance Barrett. The benches slowly cleared to diffuse the situation, however it exploded after Jay began speaking to Machado.
The umpires tossed Jay after the scuffle. He is the only member of either team who left the game.
Machado didn't reveal what was said during the exchange with Jay, but had no shortage of words for the assistant coach.
“I mean, poor kid. … I know he probably doesn’t want to do that in that situation," Machado said of Granillo. "Obviously, you see him, what he does. He just kind of feels bad. You’re just pissed off, you know? It is what it is. I mean, there was nothing to it. But then you got somebody else coming up and yapping their mouth. That’s when s— starts getting real.”
Machado and Jay have a history together, as they have previously worked out in the offseason with Machado's brother-in-law Yonder Alonso, who is also a former Padre and teammate of Jay's. After the game, Machado made it clear he was not friendly with Jay.
“Yeah, right,” Machado said. “I know the real him. … No, absolutely not. Absolutely not.”
Despite the incident, Jay also kept quiet about the specifics of the incident after the game, but acknowledged his lack of composure during the incident.
“I was just having my team’s back, but I’m a coach, and I shouldn’t have said anything,” Jay said.
