Padres' Manny Machado Issues Warning to Dodgers Following Fernando Tatis HBP
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch for the third time in the last nine days by a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Tatis fell to the ground as Dodgers right-hander seemingly plunked the outfielder in the right hand. Manager Mike Shildt immediately ran out of the dugout enraged by the ongoing pattern from Dodgers pitchers.
Both Padres and Dodgers benches cleared as L.A. skipper Dave Roberts also ran out of the dugout to exchange angry words with Shildt. Both managers were ejected following the fight.
“Enough’s enough,” Shildt said postgame. “Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is I took exception with it.”
Manny Machado issued a warning to the Dodgers following the Friars 5-3 win Thursday night regarding Tatis' injury.
“Let’s just hope the CT scan (on Fernando Tatis Jr.‘s hand) comes back negative,” Machado said. “They gotta pray it comes back negative tomorrow.
"They better put out a candle."
Shildt revealed Tatis would get additional imaging Friday; however, initial X-rays came back inconclusive but the Padres manager added the outfielder is "not in a good place." The Padres expressed their frustration with the Dodgers coming inside on Tatis so much.
Tensions between the division rivals flared throughout the four-game set, but reached its peak Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Robert Suarez was also ejected after he hit Shohei Ohtani in the back the same inning Tatis went down with an injury.
Ohtani waved down the Dodgers dugout as some players began to leave the benches.
While the Padres earned a win over the Dodgers Thursday, the rivalry matchup was certainly costly.
