Padres' Manny Machado Leads NL Third Baseman in All-Star Voting
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado leads all National League third baseman in All-Star votes after the first All-Star Ballot update of 2025.
Machado has garnered 955,122 votes during the voting period, and has more than double the amount of votes of the second place third baseman, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy. He has the second most votes among all MLB third basemen, falling just short of the American League's Jose Ramirez, who has 968,754.
The veteran has had an electric start to his 14th MLB season, batting .316 through 70 games played while hitting 10 home runs. He passed the 350 career home run mark with a bomb against the San Francisco Giants on June 5, and should hit 2,000 career hits by the All-Star break, as he is currently 16 hits shy. He is one of five active players to have hit 350 home runs, and will become one of five active players to reach 2,000 hits when he inevitably eclipses the milestone.
Machado has a batting average of .316 this season, which would be a career high and mark just the second time he's ended a season above .300. His on base percentage would also be the highest of his career. His batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage all lead the Padres, as do his 43 runs batted in.
The 32-year-old has made six All-Star games before, and two with the Friars in 2021 and 2022. His 2022 campaign was among the best of his career thus far, as he finished as the runner-up in NL MVP voting.
The Padres have top 10 vote receivers in every position, however the most likely to join Machado at the Midsummer Classic is Fernando Tatis Jr., although he currently sits in seventh place in the outfielder voting rankings. His 434,955 votes are just shy of the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., who has 596,363.
The Padres will count on Machado to continue coming through for them as the season progresses, as they are caught in a heated battle for first place in the NL West. They trail the Dodgers by three games heading into a four-game set during which Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the first time since 2023. First pitch is Monday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
