Padres' Manny Machado Nominated For Prestigious Award
The San Diego Padres have named Manny Machado as their nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award this year. The award, given to the player that "best exemplifies baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team" is named in honor of Baseball Hall of Famer and 15-time MLB All-Star Roberto Clemente, who died in a plane crash while trying to bring emergency help to earthquake survivors in Nicaragua.
"For his leadership and commitment to the San Diego community, Manny Machado is our 2024 Roberto Clemente Award nominee," the Padres said on X with a yellow heart."
Machado has become a key figure in the San Diego community since signing with the Padres in 2019. His service in San Diego has increased over the last year, with Machado emerging as a key figure in the Peter Seidler Legacy Projects. The projects, in honor of the Padres late owner who died last November, focus in large part on helping the homeless in San Diego.
Machado has also focused on helping underserved youth in the community. He has promoted improving attendance rates in schools by visiting schools to encourage students to attend classes. He has also donated lunches, shirts, hats, bikes, helmets, tickets, backpacks, and other school supplies to students in need.
In addition to contributing to the San Diego community, Machado's foundation, Team Machado - The Sky’s the Limit, helps youth in Miami and the Dominican Repbulic.
Machado continues to represent the Padres well both on the field. This season, he has slashed .275/.328/.467 with 25 home runs and 90 RBIs. Machado has helped the Padres emerge as playoff contenders this season, rebounding from an underwhelming 2023 campaign in which they fell short of high expectations.
Machado has also cemented himself in Padres history over the past week. Machado tied the franchise home run record, tying Nate Colbert with two home runs on Friday. Machado now has 163 home runs with the Padres, and 337 total over his career.
Only one Padres player has previously won the award — Mr. Padre, Tony Gwynn. Gwynn won the award in 1999. The most recent recipient of the award is New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.